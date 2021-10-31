Pb CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, govt job to next of kin of soldier killed in landmine blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sepoy Manjit Singh, who died in a landmine explosion during patrolling near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending his sympathies, Channi said Singh's utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and integrity by sacrificing his life would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Singh, who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, hailed from Khera Kotli village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his parents, four sisters and a brother, an official statement issued here said.

Lieutenant Rishi Kumar had also died in this landmine explosion near the LoC.

''Two brave sons of India Lt. Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh got martyred in an explosion near LoC. The nation will remain forever indebted to their supreme sacrifices,'' Channi said in a tweet.

''The sacrifices made upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation are supreme most. Forever, we remain indebted,'' he said in another tweet.

Earlier, a wreath laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the two army personnel, officials said.

After the ceremony held at a garrison in Rajouri town at around 2 pm, the mortal remains of Lieutenant Kumar and Sepoy Singh were dispatched to their home towns in Bihar and Punjab for last rites, they said.

The two soldiers were killed and another critically injured when a landmine exploded near a forward post in Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday.

The officials said the bodies were brought to the army camp where a wreath laying ceremony was organised to pay homage to them.

