Knife, arson and acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured -media

One man was in critical condition and more than 10 others injured in a knife, arson and acid attack on a major Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, Japanese media reported, as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One man was in critical condition and more than 10 others injured in a knife, arson and acid attack on a major Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, Japanese media reported, as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings. The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot, media reported.

The attack occurred on the Keio train line bound for Shinjuku, the world's busiest rail station, at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), media said. One video uploaded on Twitter and broadcast on NHK showed a steady stream of passengers running away from a train car where, seconds later, a small fire appears to flare up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

