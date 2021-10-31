Lebanese information minister says resigning "out of the question" - Al Jadeed
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said on Sunday resigning from the government "is out of the question", Al Jadeed TV channel quoted him as saying.
Kordahi is at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and several Gulf Arab monarchies, because of comments he had made criticizing the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.
