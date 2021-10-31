Alleged criminal injured in police encounter in Mathura, 3 escaped

An alleged criminal was injured during a police encounter while his three associates managed to flee under the cover of darkness in Chhata Tahsil area here on Saturday night, police said.

“The injured outlaw has been hospitalised, and we are hunting for his three accomplices,” Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

Four persons were travelling on one motorbike, and when they were asked to stop at a check post they attempted to run away, he said.

After a brief encounter, one of them was injured while his three associates managed to flee, Chandra said The injured was identified as Shakir, a resident of Palwal, Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)