Delhi reports 45 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no death occurred for the 9th consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin on Sunday, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital. The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,870 and the active caseload in the city stands at 348.The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.08 per cent.

With 46 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,431, the bulletin said. As many as 2,94,27,753 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 46,468 RT-PCR tests and 10,283 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 79,014 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,04,55,535. (ANI)

