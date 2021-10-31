Taiwan says eight Chinese air force planes entered its air defence zone

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday against renewed Chinese military activity, with its defence ministry reporting that eight aircraft including fighter jets had flown into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)