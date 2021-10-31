Sardar Patel was brilliant administrator, champion of masses: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid rich tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, calling him brilliant administrator and champion of masses.

''An epitome of national unity, brilliant administrator and champion of masses, Patel Ji devoted his entire life for strengthening India,'' Sinha said.

Patel's significant contribution to the motherland, devotion to the unity, integrity and safety of the nation, leadership qualities will always remain an inspiration for all of us. My humble tributes to him, he said.

The Lt Governor also greeted people on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which commemorates the birth anniversary of Patel.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) pledge to officials and staff of Raj Bhavan.

During the pledge, the participants dedicated themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and strive hard to spread this message among the fellow countrymen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)