68th de facto merger day of Puducherry to be celebrated on November 1

Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI Puducherry Chief Minister N.Rangasamy would unfurl the tri-colour here on November 1 to mark the celebration of the 68th de facto merger day of Puducherry.Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged with the Indian Union as a result of the referendum held at the border village of Kizhoor on October 18, 1954.A Treaty of Cession was signed in the wake of the referendum between the then French and Indian governments and the de facto merger was effected with the transfer of power from the the French to the Indian government.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:34 IST
There has, however, been a demand by most of the governments that Puducherry be granted statehood. Resolutions were adopted in the Assembly on several occasions and sent to the Centre for grant of statehood. But nothing happened so far.

Special arrangements are being made to celebrate the day. Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam was among those who greeted the people of Union Territory on the eve of the celebration of de facto merger day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

