Two men killed in road accident on national highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The duo were on their way to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.The driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle and efforts are on to nab him, they said.The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.In another incident, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Ganga Canal under Purkazi police station area of the district on Sunday.According to SHO Binod Kumar, the body has not been identified yet as it was highly decomposed.
- Country:
- India
Two friends from Delhi were killed when their motobike was hit by a speeding vehicle on a national highway near Riyavli village here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Rahul Kumar and his friend Vikas, both residents of Delhi, died on the spot when their bike got hit by the vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway. The duo were on their way to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
The driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle and efforts are on to nab him, they said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.
In another incident, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Ganga Canal under Purkazi police station area of the district on Sunday.
According to SHO Binod Kumar, the body has not been identified yet as it was highly decomposed. It has been sent for an autopsy while an investigation is underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas
- Delhi
- Rishikesh
- Rahul Kumar
- Uttarakhand
- SHO Binod Kumar
ALSO READ
Accused in murder of ASI's son held after encounter with police in Delhi's Dwarka
Plea in SC for early hearing of case to remove protesting farmers from Delhi borders
Durga Puja: After immersion of idols, Yamuna in Delhi littered with waste
Sonia Gandhi chaired Congress Working Committee meeting begins in Delhi
Water supply in Delhi, UP districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance