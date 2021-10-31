Blinken says U.S. in talks with allies on getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States was "absolutely in lockstep" with Britain, Germany and France on getting Iran back into a nuclear deal, but added it was unclear if Iran was willing to rejoin the talks in a "meaningful way".

Blinken made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

