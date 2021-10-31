Blinken says U.S. in talks with allies on getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States was "absolutely in lockstep" with Britain, Germany and France on getting Iran back into a nuclear deal, but added it was unclear if Iran was willing to rejoin the talks in a "meaningful way".
Blinken made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
