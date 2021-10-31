Left Menu

Honey-trap sex racket busted in Thane; 7, including 3 women, held

Seven people were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly operating a sex racket through which they honey-trapped people, a police official said on Sunday.They lured customers through a couple of apps and then blackmailed them and extorted money, said Wagle Estate division assistant commissioner of police Jayant Bajbale.When the people they lured arrived at some pre-decided lodge, the accused would loot them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:59 IST
Honey-trap sex racket busted in Thane; 7, including 3 women, held
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly operating a sex racket through which they honey-trapped people, a police official said on Sunday.

They lured customers through a couple of apps and then blackmailed them and extorted money, said Wagle Estate division assistant commissioner of police Jayant Bajbale.

''When the people they lured arrived at some pre-decided lodge, the accused would loot them. Shree Nagar police has charged the seven, including three women, for wrongful confinement, extortion and other offences. We have seized Rs 50,000 cash and vehicles, all totaling Rs 1.20 lakh,'' Bajbale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021