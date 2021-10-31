Honey-trap sex racket busted in Thane; 7, including 3 women, held

Seven people were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly operating a sex racket through which they honey-trapped people, a police official said on Sunday.

They lured customers through a couple of apps and then blackmailed them and extorted money, said Wagle Estate division assistant commissioner of police Jayant Bajbale.

''When the people they lured arrived at some pre-decided lodge, the accused would loot them. Shree Nagar police has charged the seven, including three women, for wrongful confinement, extortion and other offences. We have seized Rs 50,000 cash and vehicles, all totaling Rs 1.20 lakh,'' Bajbale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)