Maha: Criminal riding motorcycle tries to run over two cops in Nagpur
Two police personnel sustained minor injuries when an externed criminal tried to run them over with his motorcycle in Sitabuldi area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The accused Laksh alias Lucky Sanjay Turkel was externed from the Nagpur city limits for his criminal activities. On Saturday, API Pawar and constable Kamlesh Gahlot spotted Turkel in the Sitabuldi area. When the policemen attempted to stop Turkel he tried to run them over and fled with his motorcycle. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
