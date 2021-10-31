Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to perform Diwali Puja at Thyagaraj Stadium this year

The Delhi government is building a replica of "Ayodhya Ram Mandir" at the Thyagaraj Stadium complex here as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali Puja on November 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:32 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to perform Diwali Puja at Thyagaraj Stadium this year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is building a replica of "Ayodhya Ram Mandir" at the Thyagaraj Stadium complex here as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali Puja on November 4. "I will worship Diwali with my cabinet ministers at seven o'clock in the evening on Diwali. It will be telecast live," Kejriwal announced while addressing a program in the Delhi Assembly complex on October 23.

The Delhi chief minister also requested all "residents of Delhi to conduct puja inside their homes." Preparations are underway to construct a 30 feet high and 80 feet wide replica of the Ram Temple is being constructed at Thyagaraj stadium after the announcement made by the chief minister.

Recently, Chief Minister had performed Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. He also announced that the Ayodhya would be included in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan of the Delhi government for senior citizens.

From the very next day itself, the Delhi cabinet approved the decision. The 'Dilli ki Diwali' programme was started in 2019 when the Aam Aadmi Party government organised a grand cultural event at Central Park in Connaught Place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021