CBI makes first arrest in bribery case involving Anil Deshmukh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:36 IST
The CBI Sunday made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as it took an alleged middleman into custody, officials said.
The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane Sunday morning, they said, adding he has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.
The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh, they said.
