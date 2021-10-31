Left Menu

CBI makes first arrest in case against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday made its first arrest in a case against former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official of the probe agency confirmed that the CBI team has arrested one person identified as Santosh Jagtap. "He was a middle man. A raid was conducted at his house in August and Rs 9 lakh were recovered. He was not joining the investigation despite several summonses. A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him," said the official

"He was produced before a magistrate and sent to four days CBI custody," they added. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

