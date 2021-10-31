Left Menu

Take inspiration from Sardar Patel's vision, dedication: Arunachal Guv appeals to people

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Sunday urged people of the state to emulate the dedicated life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and be inspired by his vision.On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas National Unity Day, he paid floral tributes to Patel at Raj Bhawan here and said Sardar Patel, the countrys first deputy prime minister and home minister, was one of the greatest freedom fighters and united different parts of the country into the Indian Union with his courageous, resolute and well-timed decisions.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:46 IST
Take inspiration from Sardar Patel's vision, dedication: Arunachal Guv appeals to people
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Sunday urged people of the state to emulate the dedicated life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and be inspired by his vision.

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), he paid floral tributes to Patel at Raj Bhawan here and said Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister, was one of the greatest freedom fighters and united different parts of the country into the Indian Union with his courageous, resolute and well-timed decisions. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary in 2014 to remind the people about our great nationalist,'' he said.

Mishra stated people have to be disciplined and united for development and progress of the country and they must follow the Constitution and the law.

''Sardar Patel stood for the rule of law throughout his life,'' he said.

The governor administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to officials and staffers of Raj Bhawan and asked them to act as a patriotic force.

Earlier in the day, Mishra flagged off a 'Run for Unity' event to promote the spirit of unity and oneness among the people. A large number of citizens and several ITBP personnel participated in the programme.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in a separate function held in the civil secretariat, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to several officers and employees of the government.

The pledge was administered to foster and reinforce the dedication to strengthen unity, integrity and security of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021