Take inspiration from Sardar Patel's vision, dedication: Arunachal Guv appeals to people

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Sunday urged people of the state to emulate the dedicated life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and be inspired by his vision.

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), he paid floral tributes to Patel at Raj Bhawan here and said Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister, was one of the greatest freedom fighters and united different parts of the country into the Indian Union with his courageous, resolute and well-timed decisions. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary in 2014 to remind the people about our great nationalist,'' he said.

Mishra stated people have to be disciplined and united for development and progress of the country and they must follow the Constitution and the law.

''Sardar Patel stood for the rule of law throughout his life,'' he said.

The governor administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to officials and staffers of Raj Bhawan and asked them to act as a patriotic force.

Earlier in the day, Mishra flagged off a 'Run for Unity' event to promote the spirit of unity and oneness among the people. A large number of citizens and several ITBP personnel participated in the programme.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in a separate function held in the civil secretariat, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to several officers and employees of the government.

The pledge was administered to foster and reinforce the dedication to strengthen unity, integrity and security of the country.

