One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in Mexico
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
At least person was killed and 15 were injured when a pipeline exploded in the central Mexican state of Puebla, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that the blaze at the pipeline was under control and that civil protection authorities were at the scene working with the local authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
