Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor takes over as National Defence Academy Commandant

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor took charge as Commandant of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) on Sunday from Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, who retired after serving the Army for 39 years.

A defence release said Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor was commissioned in the flying branch of the IAF in December, 1985, and he has over 7,800 hours of accident-incident free flying on various trainer, transport and strategic aircraft. It informed that the Air Marshal is an alumnus of NDA's 67th Course D Squadron, Defence Services Staff College, Flying Instructor School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College. His educational qualifications include M. Sc (Defence Studies), Master of Management Studies and M. Phil, and he is presently pursuing his PhD from Osmania University, the release added.

The Air Officer has participated in numerous flying exercises and operations in India and abroad, and as flying instructor has done instructional tenures at Air Force Academy and Fixed Wing Training Flight, Yelahanka, the release said.

His vast experience in High Altitude, VVIP, Air to Air Refuelling and Combat Operations led him to head the operational assignments at highest levels, and he is one of the pioneers in Aerial Refuelling Operations in the Indian Air Force who has trained abroad with OEM. His command appointments include the command of Air to Air Refuelling Squadron and a large operational base with strategic assets, while his staff appointments include Director and Principal Director (Operations) at Air HQ, Head of Faculty and Senior Air Force Instructor at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations (Transport & Helicopters) and Assistant Chief of the Staff (Personnel Airmen and Civilian) at Air Headquarter (Vayu Bhawan).

The officer, who has been Commandant, Air Force Academy, is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM) and Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)