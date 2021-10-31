UAE calls on citizens in Lebanon to return as soon as possible
The United Arab Emirates has called on it citizens in Lebanon to return as soon as possible, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The UAE had decided on Saturday to withdraw its diplomats from Lebanon and ban its citizens from visiting the country, in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after statements critical of the Kingdom's role in the Yemeni war from Lebanon's information minister.
