Passage opened for movement of two-wheelers, ambulance at Tikri border: SKM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:42 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said a passage has been made for movement of two-wheelers and ambulances at Tikri Border in addition to the arrangement that was already allowed by the protesting farmers over the past several months after the removal of police barricades.

After 11 months, authorities on Saturday opened one carriageway of the road from Delhi to Haryana after barricades were removed at the Tikri border.

In a statement, the SKM said it has already stated that the Delhi Police move comes under pressure from the Supreme Court hearings, and that it is keeping a watch on all developments before collective decisions are taken.

Earlier on Saturday, the carriageway was opened following meetings between farm union leaders and the police.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening had started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put at Tikri Border on the Delhi-Rohtak highway.

The police had also removed similar blockades on one of the carriageways of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at Ghazipur border on Friday.

SKM also demanded that the central government immediately smoothen out the supply of fertilisers and control any black-marketing and price rise immediately.

With respect to the investigation related to Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the farmers' body said the SIT is reporting that 75 statements have been recorded so far, and 60 eyewitnesses have been provided with security so far, with 16 more likely to get the same.

The organisation has also invited local farmers to take the help of the seven-member advocate team put together for legal aid, so that justice can be secured.

According to SKM, Shaheed Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras are continuing in different places as planned earlier -- one such yatra is going through Etawah in UP, while three other yatras are going through Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The SKM has also called upon farmers in all the adjoining states of Delhi to come in large numbers to strengthen all the morchas, it added.

