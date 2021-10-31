Left Menu

Odisha boy feared drowned in Koel river

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:04 IST
Odisha boy feared drowned in Koel river
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy is suspected to have drowned while bathing in the Koel river in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Sunday.

Bibek Singh, a Class 8 student and a resident of Sector 6 in Rourkela, had gone to Hamirpur in Subdega block with his friends to take bath in the river, a senior officer said.

The boy drifted into deep water while bathing in the river, Sector 19 Police Station inspector Manas Swain said.

His friends and locals tried to rescue him but failed, the officer said. A search operation is on to trace him, he added.

