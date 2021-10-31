Left Menu

3 held with drugs at separate places in J-K

The police have arrested three people, including a woman, from Jammu and Udhampur districts on Sunday and recovered narcotic substance from their possession, officials said. The other two men, Qadar Khan and Sushil Sharma, were arrested after 55 grams of heroin was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:04 IST
The police have arrested three people, including a woman, from Jammu and Udhampur districts on Sunday and recovered narcotic substance from their possession, officials said. The woman, Shakeela Devi, a resident of Narwal, was arrested along with 2.3 kgs of Ganja and 6.5 gram heroin during checking at Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu, they said. The other two men, Qadar Khan and Sushil Sharma, were arrested after 55 grams of heroin was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, officials said. All the three peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigations are on, the officials added.

