3 held with drugs at separate places in J-K
The police have arrested three people, including a woman, from Jammu and Udhampur districts on Sunday and recovered narcotic substance from their possession, officials said. The other two men, Qadar Khan and Sushil Sharma, were arrested after 55 grams of heroin was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, officials said.
- Country:
- India
The police have arrested three people, including a woman, from Jammu and Udhampur districts on Sunday and recovered narcotic substance from their possession, officials said. The woman, Shakeela Devi, a resident of Narwal, was arrested along with 2.3 kgs of Ganja and 6.5 gram heroin during checking at Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu, they said. The other two men, Qadar Khan and Sushil Sharma, were arrested after 55 grams of heroin was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, officials said. All the three peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigations are on, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sudden spurt in killings in Jammu and Kashmir, minorities clearly have been targeted; this must be condemned: Sonia Gandhi
NSG deployed to provide counter-drone protection to Srinagar, Jammu IAF bases: DG
Terrorists trapped, Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway to be re-opened soon: DIG Vivek Gupta
Ratan Lal Gupta elected NC's provincial president for Jammu
Ready to sacrifice anything for people of Jammu; don't need anyone’s certificate on secularism: Rana