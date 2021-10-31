Left Menu

Blast in Assam's border district with Mizoram; Mizo jawan arrested

After a "high explosive" blast was reported near the Baicherra border output (BOP) in Assam's Hailakandi district, early on Saturday, tension erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Updated: 31-10-2021 22:15 IST
Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a "high explosive" blast was reported near the Baicherra border output (BOP) in Assam's Hailakandi district, early on Saturday, tension erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border. As per Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay, a Mizo Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel was arrested by Assam police, after the clash in the district.

"Yesterday morning at 1.45 am, it was reported that there was a high explosive blast using detonating cord near Baicherra BOP under Ramnathpur PS, done by some Mizo miscreants," the SP said. He informed that on preliminary investigation, it seemed that some "Mizo miscreants and others entered and carried out this blast using high explosives in the close vicinity of Assam Police outpost."

"During the investigation, one Mizo person named Laldintwanga, aged 23 years, resident of Bhairabi, Kolasib district who was found suspiciously moving near the site was apprehended," said Upadhyay. He added that during the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed he was a "Mizo IRBN Personnel"

"He was arrested and forwarded to Judicial custody under case vide Ramnathpur PS, under sections 120(B)/447/427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) right with section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of Explosive Substance Act, that has been registered with reference to the incident," he added. Further investigation into the case is underway.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

