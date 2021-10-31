Left Menu

Wife, paramour held in e-rickshaw driver’s murder case

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:22 IST
Wife, paramour held in e-rickshaw driver’s murder case
Three days after an e-rickshaw driver was found dead in a forest area here, police on Sunday arrested his wife and cousin for killing him.

Harun’s body was found with his throat slit in the jungle in Abid pur Manki village on Thursday and a case registered in this regard at Modi nagar police station.

During investigation, police found that his wife Nargis and cousin Ashu alias Mohammad killed him as they were having an affair, Superintendent of police Iraj Raja said.

Nargis was “fed up” with her husband, who would often return home in an inebriated state and beat her, according to Ashu.

Ashu and Nargis developed physical relations when she turned to him for consolation, police said, citing Ashu’s statement.

Hence, the duo decided to eliminate him.

Ashu called Harun to his place on Wednesday around 8 pm, police said.

After some time, Nargis joined them and the two slit Harun’s throat, they added.

They covered his head with a plastic bag and dumped the body near an aqueduct.

Police have recovered the murder weapon – a knife, an e-rickshaw, a SIM card and mobile phone from their possession, the SP said.

Harun had been married to Nargis for about a decade and had two kids.

