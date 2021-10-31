Left Menu

France's Macron says ball in Britain's court on fishing licences

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France had proposed a way to end a row over fishing licences to Britain and that the ball was now in Boris Johnson's court. "I don't want escalation. We need to be serious," Macron told a news cofnerence after a G20 summit in Rome.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:03 IST
"I don't want escalation. We need to be serious," Macron told a news cofnerence after a G20 summit in Rome. "I don't want to have to use retalation measures, because that wouldn't help our fishermen."

"We have given the prime minister's team a document (explaining how to work towards a solution). Now the ball is in Britain's court."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

