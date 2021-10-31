Round-the-clock power will be supplied to 5,485 villages: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that on the occasion of 'Haryana Day' on November 1, round-the-clock electricity will be supplied to 5,485 villages of the state under the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' scheme. The remaining 1,000 villages in the state will also be covered under this scheme soon, he said.

November 1 is also celebrated as the 'Haryana Day'. Haryana was carved out as a separate state on November 1, 1966.

Khattar was addressing a cultural evening organized on the eve of 'Haryana Day' in Panchkula, an official statement said.

He said that Haryana was carved out as a separate state from the then joint Punjab on November 1, 1966. ''Initially, Haryana lagged behind in industries, electricity and water, and proper resources were not available for farming. But today Haryana has become a leading state in every field due to the hard work of the people of the state," he said, as per the statement.

