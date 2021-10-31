Left Menu

Judge, two others booked for gang-raping teen boy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:08 IST
Judge, two others booked for gang-raping teen boy
  • Country:
  • India

A judge was suspended after being booked along with two others for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

Also, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer was suspended for threatening the boy.

According to a Rajasthan High Court order, Special Judge Jitendra Singh Goliya was suspended with immediate effect pending preliminary inquiry and contemplated departmental inquiry.

The boy's mother in her complaint alleged that the judge, who handles cases related to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and two other persons, had been sexually assaulting her son by intoxicating him with some narcotic substance for the past one month.

Judge Goliya and the two other accused threatened him of dire consequences if he spoke about his ordeal, she alleged in her complaint.

The other accused were identified as Anshul Soni, the judge's stenographer, and Rahul Katara, another staff of the judge.

''On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Judge Jitendra Goliya and two others for rape and other charges under sections of POCSO Act. The investigation of the case has been handed over to a senior officer,'' Mathura Gate SHO Ram Nath said.

The victim's family members also alleged that ACB Circle Officer Parmeshwar Lal Yadav, along with Soni and Katara, threatened to kill the boy, police said. Yadav has been suspended after the incident.

The judge befriended the boy at the District Club Company Bagh where he used to go to play tennis, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021