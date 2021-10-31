Left Menu

2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area party

Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday. A patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots after 12:30 am in Joliet, which is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.

Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said. The Will County Sheriff's Office said more than a dozen people were hospitalised. Two were confirmed dead and four others were seriously hurt. Police estimated about 200 people attended a Halloween party at the home and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard. Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened from “an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.” Witnesses told police they believed there were two shooters. Police did not release further details, including a motive. “This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff's Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence,” the office said in a news release.(AP) RUP RUP

