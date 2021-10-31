Left Menu

Punjab CM announces 'Mission Clean' initiative to curb illegal sand mining, liquor trade

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:26 IST
Punjab CM announces 'Mission Clean' initiative to curb illegal sand mining, liquor trade
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced a ''Mission Clean'' under which the state authorities will take up strict measures against illegal sand mining and liquor trade.

Chairing a meeting of all the deputy commissioners and the district police chiefs, the Chief Minister ordered them to take strict action against unscrupulous elements indulging in illicit practices related to sand mining and liquor, besides also adopting zero tolerance against the drug trade and corrupt practices, according to a government release.

He also held a meeting of the vigilance department officials and gave directions for taking strong action against those indulging in corruption.

Vigilance Bureau director Sidharth Chattopadhtaya was also present at the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, directed the DCs and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to be extra vigilant in the wake of festival season.

Among others present on the occasion, included Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Principal Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Hussan Lal and Director (Mining and Geology) Rahul Bhandari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021