T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:36 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
New Zealand: Martin Guptill c Thakur b Bumrah 20 Daryl Mitchell c Rahul b Bumrah 49 Kane Williamson not out 33 Devon Conway not out 2 Extras: (lb-1, w-6) 7 Total: 111/2 in 14.3 overs Fall of wickets: 24-1, 96-2 Bowling: Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-23-0 Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-19-2, Ravindra Jadeja 2- 0-23-0, Mohammed Shami 1-0-11-0, Shardul Thakur 1.3-0-17-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-17-0.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Skill set is high, getting the balance right is important: Fleming on New Zealand's prospects
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more
New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out
New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads