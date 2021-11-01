Left Menu

Banned outfit 'commander' shot dead in Jharkhand

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 01-11-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled ‘commander’ of a banned outfit was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Lawadag under the jurisdiction of Ghagra police station, the officer said.

The slain commander of Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was identified as Sukur Oraon, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gumla, Manish Chandra Lal, Around six bullet injuries were found on Oraon's body, the SDPO said. Three mobile phones and ten empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, he said.

The exact cause, as well as the identity of the killers, could not be established.

The deceased's body was handed over to his family members following an autopsy.

