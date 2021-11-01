Left Menu

2 men open fire at Delhi sweets shop; FIR registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 00:38 IST
  • India

Two armed assailants fired four rounds at a sweets shop in south west Delhi’s Najafgarh on Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A video of the incident shows that while customers were busy buying sweets, two men with their faces covered reached the shop and fired few rounds before escaping.

A case has been registered following a complaint by the shop owner, Ashok Mittal (53), who alleged that the assailants reached his store at 6.10 pm and opened fire.

Of the four rounds fired, two were misfired and two empty rounds were found at the spot, police said.

The police said all cameras installed near the scene of crime are being scanned to identify the accused.

PTI AMP SRY

