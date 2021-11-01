Sudan's army chief dismisses public prosecutor
01-11-2021
Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dismissed the public prosecutor, state TV reported on Sunday.
Burhan has relieved several officials, including diplomats, from their posts since an army takeover last week.
