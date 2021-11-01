Left Menu

Trains collide in southwestern England - police

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 01:47 IST
Trains collide in southwestern England - police
Police in the English county of Wiltshire said they were at the scene of a crash involving two trains on Sunday.

The incident took place between Andover and Salisbury, the Wiltshire police force said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

