Trains collide in southwestern England - police
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 01:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Police in the English county of Wiltshire said they were at the scene of a crash involving two trains on Sunday.
The incident took place between Andover and Salisbury, the Wiltshire police force said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)
