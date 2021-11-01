Houthi missile attack kills 29 civilians in Yemen's Marib - minister

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed 29 civilians including women and children in the Yemeni city of Marib, Muammar Al-Iryani, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Houthi movement said in October they seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)