(OFFICIAL)-Houthi missile attack kills and injures 29 civilians in Yemen's Marib - minister

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians including women and children in the Yemeni city of Marib, Muammar Al-Iryani, the country's information minister, said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The Houthi movement said in October they seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

