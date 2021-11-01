President greets people of AP, Chhattisgarh, MP, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala on formation day

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala on their formation day on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being in 1956.

Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

"Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future," Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)