Diaspora leaders discuss attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh with top US Congressman

Community leaders from the Indian-American diaspora met Congressman James McGovern and discussed the issue of spike in atrocities and attacks targeting Hindus in various parts of the world, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

McGovern, who is chairman of the House Rules Committee, chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Democratic Co-Chair of the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, voiced concern over human rights violations in different parts of the world.

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, the World Hindu Council, Sewa International, ISKCON, 75at75 Foundation, Kashmiri Hindu Foundation, Swami Narayan BAPS Group, Global Indians for Bharat Vikas, Saheli Boston and many other organisations discussed the issues in detail with McGovern in Boston over the weekend, according to a statement issued here.

During the meeting with the Democratic Party lawmaker, Sanjay Kaul, Vice President, World Hindu Council of America, presented details of the atrocities against Hindus and other minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as in Kashmir, it said.

Kaul also highlighted details of the recent attacks against Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu migrants in the Kashmir valley.

Vanmali Pandit Dasa from ISKCON highlighted the recent attacks on Hindus and Hindu priests in Bangladesh.

Pramit Maakoday of Global Indians for Bharat Vikas (GIBV) shared with the attendees details of the ‘Boston Center of Excellence for Health and Human Development’ and ‘75at75 Initiative’ both of which focus on large-scale programs by the Indian-American community for the local American society.

The ''75 at 75 Initiative”, part of the celebration of India's 75th Independence, includes training American army veterans for Yoga, mindfulness, and breathing techniques to alleviate suffering from PTSD and stress-related issues, the statement said.

Another programme provides high-quality education and coaching for 75 hours to American students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) area focusing on computer programming.

Vikas Deshpande provided details on large-scale service-oriented projects and other work carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those in need.

On the occasion, the community leaders presented the Bhagavad Gita to McGovern.

