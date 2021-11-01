Left Menu

Non-bailable warrant issued against gangster Anil Dujana

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:11 IST
A local court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anil Dujana.

Several people, including Dujana, are facing trial in the murder case of a trader who was shot dead in 2017 in Chapar village, which is situated on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway.

Additional District Sessions Judge Shakti Singh issued the arrest warrant and directed the police to bring him to court before November 10.

Meanwhile Bulandshar police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to Dujana’s arrest.

Bulandshar SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said police teams have been sent to arrest the accused.

