Former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh appears before ED in Mumbai 

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:22 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said.

They said the federal probe agency will record the statement of the 71-year-old NCP leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

Deshmukh had skipped at least four summons issued by the ED in the case but after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash these summons, he appeared before the agency.

The ED case against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

