COP26 is 'touch and go', Britain says
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:46 IST
Success at the COP26 climate summit is "touch and go", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.
Truss said the United Nations climate summit showed just what "Global Britain" could do, with the commitments it has already received and the world leaders who are attending.
