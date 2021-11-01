Britain warns France: back down in 48 hours or face trade trouble

Britain warned France on Monday to back down in a fish row within 48 hours or face legal action under the Brexit trade deal.

"The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)