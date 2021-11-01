Britain warns France: back down in 48 hours or face trade trouble
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain warned France on Monday to back down in a fish row within 48 hours or face legal action under the Brexit trade deal.
"The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Britain's Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 407.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain records 43,423 new COVID cases, 148 deaths and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Surprised? Not really': Confident Basilashvili reaches Indian Wells semis; Tennis: Britain's Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Surprised? Not really': Confident Basilashvili reaches Indian Wells semis; Tennis: Britain's Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells and more
France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris