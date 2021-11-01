Ensure no flag masts put up illegally on public land till Nov 15: Kerala HC to state govt

Take steps to ensure that no flag poles or masts are put up illegally on public land till November 15, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government in an interim order.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the government and the local authorities to carry out an audit and survey of the number of illegal flag masts ''across the length and breadth of the state'' and to inform the court by November 15.

''This has to be stopped,'' the court said.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea by a cooperative society alleging that a particular political party was illegally putting up flags and banners on its land.

