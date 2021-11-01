Left Menu

Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down following what that banks board described as a disappointing report by the UKs Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley says he will contest the findings.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:50 IST
The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down following what that bank's board described as a "disappointing? report by the UK's Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley says he will contest the findings. The bank said Monday that "the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes.'' Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

