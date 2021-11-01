Osho Friends Foundation appeals to Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale, soliciting appointment of an Administrator to protect the Legacies of Bhagwan Shree

• Osho disciples recommend immediate investigation and audit of all Trusts of Pune Osho Ashram by a Central Agency • Disciples seek Minister Athawale's intervention to stop the sale of the Pune ashram to private entities • Disciples plead intervention from Government of India to secure and protect the Osho Samadhi located at the Pune Ashram which constitutes national spiritual heritage NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of Osho disciples from Osho Friends Foundation, a public trust which preserves and proliferates the teachings of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, have submitted an appeal to Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale to urgently institute an Inquiry Commission to audit all trusts of Osho Ashram, Pune and Mumbai as well as stop the sale of Bhagwan Rajneesh's properties worth over 1000 Crore at the Pune Ashram. The delegation comprised of Osho disciples Swami Prem Geet, Sunil Mirpuri, Swami Chaitanya Keerti, Swami Kul Bhushan, Ma Dharm Jyoti, and Swami Atul Anand among others.

Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale said, ''It is my duty and responsibility to ensure that justice is done especially in case of a renowned spiritual organization such as the one founded by Osho.'' Swami Prem Geet, Osho Friends Foundation, said, ''We, the disciples of Osho are seeking to protect the legacies of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. The legacies of Osho are national spiritual heritage which will benefit several generations to come. Our appeal to the Government of India comes in the backdrop of the Osho Ashram trust properties being siphoned outside India by foreigners and serious offences of money laundering and forgery of Osho's will, reported against them. We therefore urge the Hon'ble Minister to set up a full-fledged Commission of Inquiry into the operations and finances of all trusts of the Osho Ashram in Pune and Mumbai with their links abroad.'' The delegation contended that Osho's legacy was being systematically damaged and transferred overseas based on a forged will. The letter presented to the Minister stated that the intellectual properties and valuable articles of Osho have been smuggled outside of India by the present trustees and a handful of foreigners. These being priceless articles for Osho disciples are regrettably being traded in the international market for millions of dollars. Proceeds from Osho's books, discourses, Osho websites along with cash collected at the Ashram without receipts are being deposited in dummy trusts, private companies of trustees and a handful of foreigners. The letter further mentioned that a court case against the management cites INR 1800 Crore as missing or transferred to private entities.

Hema Baweja, Osho Friends Foundation, said, ''Hon'ble Minister Athawale has accepted our appeal and we are optimistic that his intervention will bring justice to the Osho Community and public at large as well as prevent the loss of revenues of the Government of India in millions of dollars every year. We hope that a thorough investigation of all evidence by a central agency probe may be initiated along with an Administrator who would protect the Legacies of Bhagwan Rajneesh. The disciples of Osho are now looking up to the Central Government, seeking justice and an end to the criminal infiltration upon the heritage properties and invaluable assets comprising of the teachings of their beloved Osho Rajneesh''.

Osho Friends Foundation Osho Friends Foundation, registered under the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trust Act, is a gathering of Osho disciples, friends and admirers proliferating Osho Work. The foundation is based in Pune, India, and was established in 2011.

It is currently the complainant in several court cases in India, including the case involving a forged will of Osho created by the board members of Osho International Foundation, Switzerland.

