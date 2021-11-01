Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:00 IST
Nigerian man, woman arrested from Delhi by Meghalaya Police in cyber fraud case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Nigerian man and a woman were arrested by the Meghalaya Police from Delhi in a cyber fraud case, officials said on Monday.

A police team from the East Garo Hills district apprehended the duo from Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Sunday with the help of Delhi Police, they said.

They were arrested in a Rs 2 lakh cyber fraud case, lodged at the Williamnagar police station, officials said.

Eleven mobile phones and 18 ATM cards were seized from their possession, a police officer said.

It is suspected that they may be involved in many other cases across India, he said.

They will be brought to Meghalaya for further investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

