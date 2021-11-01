Make promise to observe firecracker-free Diwali: Rai to Delhi school children, eco clubs
The Delhi government has formed 15 teams at the district level to create awareness among people and to monitor the sale and purchase of firecrackers.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday urged school children and eco clubs to take a pledge to observe a firecracker-free Diwali.
Firecrackers were originally not part of Diwali celebrations, he claimed while interacting with schoolchildren and representatives of eco clubs at the Delhi Secretariat.
''Earlier, people would celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas (earthen lamps). There were no firecrackers. We have to return to the traditional way of celebrating the festival. 'D' stands for diyas and Diwali and 'P' stands for patakhe (firecrackers) and pollution,'' he said.
''I want all of you to promise that you will observe Diwali by lighting diya and not crackers''. On October 27, Rai had launched the 'Patakhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign to create awareness against burning firecrackers.
The minister had warned of strict action under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning firecrackers. The Delhi government has formed 15 teams at the district level to create awareness among people and to monitor the sale and purchase of firecrackers. Moreover, all the 157 police stations in the capital have a two-member team.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was ''essential to save lives''.
On September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.
