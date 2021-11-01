Left Menu

AAP protests over pending salaries of Delhi municipal employees

This is injustice to them. We demand immediate release of salaries of civic employees, Goel said during the protest.He said all AAP councillors and workers have gathered here to mount pressure on civic authorities to release salaries of MCD employees ahead of the festival.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:07 IST
AAP protests over pending salaries of Delhi municipal employees
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses the headquarters of North and South civic bodies, against the non-payment of salaries to municipal employees.

Protesting AAP leaders and councillors demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees of the civic bodies.

The three civic bodies — North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — in Delhi are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the AAP is the principal opposition in these corporations.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vikas Goel, alleged that MCD employees have not got salaries for last two-three months.

''Diwali is just two days away and the MCD employees be it sanitation workers, DBC (domestic breeding checkers) workers, teachers, nurses among others are waiting for their salaries. They have not been paid for the past two-three months. This is injustice to them. We demand immediate release of salaries of civic employees,'' Goel said during the protest.

He said all AAP councillors and workers have gathered here to mount pressure on civic authorities to release salaries of MCD employees ahead of the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021