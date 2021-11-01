CBI registers complaint against Mumbai-based company over fraud allegations by IDBI Bank
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Mumbai-based company on a complaint filed by the IDBI Bank.
- Country:
- India
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Mumbai-based company on a complaint filed by the IDBI Bank. The CBI has registered a case against a private company based in Mumbai and others including its directors, unknown public servants, and private persons on the allegations of cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 63.10 crores (approx) during 2014 to 2016.
A total of 15 people including the Chief Managing Director of Bike Bot company has been named in FIR. A multi-level marketing scheme 'Bike Bot' and lured around 2 lakh investors with the promise of doubled returns in a year. CBI has registered FIR to probe the 'Bike Bot' scam. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bike Bot
- Mumbai
- IDBI Bank
- Mumbai-
- Central Bureau of Investigation
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for snatching gold chain
3 died, 6 injured in road mishap on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Mumbai: Two people who fled from police custody nabbed
Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail
Aide of NCB witness in Mumbai cruise drugs bust held in Pune cheating case