World has to keep working on climate beyond COP26, says U.S.' Sullivan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@jakejsullivan)
The United Nation's COP26 climate summit is not the end of the race to try to tackle climate change, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, adding that the world must keep working on it for the rest of the decade.

Onboard Air Force One before U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Glasgow, Sullivan told reporters: "It is also critical for us to recognize that the work is going to have to continue after everyone goes home from Glasgow."

"We cannot afford to falter in terms of making meaningful progress and building meaningful momentum here, but this is not the end of the race."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

